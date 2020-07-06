UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash near Williamston

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

One person is dead, and two others have been hospitalized after a multi-car wreck in Martin County on Saturday.

Sgt. P.L. Briggs with the State Highway Patrol says that the accident happened around noon.

According to Sgt. Briggs, 59-year Garland Barber of Williamston was driving a Ford pickup truck North on Highway 17 near Williamston.

As Barber went to make a left-hand turn onto the US-64 West on-ramp, Highway Patrol says he turned into the path of a Hyundai traveling south on Highway 17.

Barber was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the Hyundai, 19-year old Nyla Brown of Williamston, and a passenger, 19-year-old Jacqual Brown of Robersonville, were both taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Highway Patrol says no charges will be filed in the accident.

