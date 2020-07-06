NC Lottery
NC Lottery
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
04-09-16-18-20
(four, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $168,000
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
5-7-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(five, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
8-4-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(eight, four, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
1-2-1-0, Lucky Sum: 4
(one, two, one, zero; Lucky Sum: four)
3-2-7-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(three, two, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million