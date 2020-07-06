Mental Health Monday: Exercise improves mental well-being

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our physical health directly impacts our mental health.

Experts at Brynn Marr Hospital in Jacksonville say beyond the physical weight loss, exercise can play a vital role in our overall well-being. The more physical activity you get, the more you’ll see increased blood flow to the brain, decreased depression and anxiety, stress relief and better sleep patterns.

Every body type is different, so Director of Business Development at Brynn Marr Hospital Matthew Fetter says to find what works best for you.

“The key components are understanding you can’t out train a bad diet. You can’t target specific areas of the body for weight loss. Your body burns calories as a whole. Identifying what works for you and how to implement that into a day in and day out regiment is going to be what allows that consistency to play out and get the best results,” said Fetter.

Fetter suggests downloading exercise apps, food trackers or finding an accountability partner to help you stick to your goals.

If you are in need of additional help, you can call Brynn Marr Hospital at 910-577-1400 to learn more about the resources available.

