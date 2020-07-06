Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-ATLANTIC-COAST-PIPELINE

Developers cancel long-delayed, $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and “increasing cost uncertainty.” Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty" for the $8 billion, 600-mile project designed to cross parts of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.

Police: Woman killed by Fourth of July 'celebratory gunfire'

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 74-year-old North Carolina woman was fatally shot by “celebratory gunfire” on the Fourth of July. Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said in a statement that “reckless behavior” led to the shooting death of Paulette Thorpe late Saturday. Davis said some people “carelessly” fired guns into the air during the holiday celebration. Police say Thorpe died at a hospital.

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.

Relative: Parents, 2 children among 5 killed in car crashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple and their two daughters were among five people killed in a chain of car crashes started by a speeding driver. State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce told The Charlotte Observer that police would release victims’ names after troopers complete their investigation of Friday night’s deadly crashes on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte. However, the newspaper said a relative of the four family members killed in one of the collisions identified them as Matthew and Andrea Obester and their daughters, 7-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Elizabeth. Matthew Obester’s mother said the Belmont family was heading to pick up a new custom wedding band for Andrea.

Civil rights groups sue to block city's limits on protests

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Civil rights groups have sued to block a North Carolina city from enforcing an ordinance that requires permits for protests. The Herald-Sun reports that a federal judge scheduled a hearing Monday on the groups’ request for a temporary restraining order against city officials in Graham, the county seat of Alamance County. The group’s lawsuit argues that the city ordinance unconstitutionally requires protesters to have a permit to march while carrying a sign. The suit also says the ordinance illegally restricts the size and conduct of permitted protests. The American Civil Liberties Union and Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of the NAACP’s Alamance County branch.

