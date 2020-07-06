UPDATE: Jacksonville 911 system issues resolved

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville says issues with the 911 system have been resolved.

A spokesperson for the city says the calls were going through as normal as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

It was reported Sunday night that some Verizon Wireless Customers were experiencing problems getting through to emergency personnel.

JULY 5TH UPDATE

Some Verizon Wireless customers calling the 911 system in Jacksonville are experiencing problems.

The city reported the issue at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Those needing to call for an emergency to the Jacksonville 911 system are still being advised to call, as communications personnel have been able to return some calls.

Those that don't get a response are advised to call the non-emergency number at (910)455-4000.

The city says CenturyLink is working to resolve the problem but there is no estimated time for resolution.

