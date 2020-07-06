Houston, ECU football enter first phase of NCAA’s summer access plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mike Houston and his ECU football program entered the first phase of the NCAA’s summer access plan Monday. This means workouts are now mandatory.

“I can’t wait for the opportunity to get our fans around these student-athletes and seeing the new brand of Pirate football, and I think they’ll be excited too because I think we’ve got something special cooking here.”

Houston spoke with WITN Sports Monday afternoon and said he is controlling what he can control.

“What tomorrow looks like? Who knows. With this whole deal it just remains so fluid. We are planning, and we are hopeful and we are optimistic that we are going to play on August 29th. All of our game plan workout, our calendars and all that stuff; we’ve geared everything around us playing a ball game in Dowdy-Ficklen that Saturday. So hopefully that’s what happens.”

In fact, Monday, July 6 marks the first day of mandatory activities for Pirate football. That means the voluntary workout period is officially over. This new period is being called ‘Summer Access I’ by the NCAA. During this two-week stretch, teams can lift, run and meet for up to eight hours each week.

Then on July 17, ‘Summer Access II’ will begin. This period is basically walk-through week, where hours increase from 8 to 20 for the student-athletes.

As of right now, fall camp is slated to begin on July 29.

Houston said his program has only encountered one positive COVID-19 test thus far. He said that student-athlete is already wrapping up his quarantine.

But to keep all of his players and staff safe, Houston and his coaching staff have instituted several social distancing measures, including the use of five separate locker rooms, and only allowing 10 players to workout inside the weight room at one time.

The reason ‘Summer Access I’ begins this Monday for ECU football is because the Pirates are suppose to to play Week 0 against Marshall. The rest of the FBS will start its mandatory workouts next Monday.

