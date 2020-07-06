Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — To win Florida and other pivotal swing states in November, Joe Biden is not only hoping to run up the score against President Donald Trump with Latino voters but also to push the community’s turnout to levels far higher than when Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. A key to doing that is a deeper understanding of Latino voters’ backgrounds thanks to new advancements in “micro-targeting.” That means using data modeling of voter populations to produce ads and customize political outreach efforts aimed at individual ethnic groups within the larger Latino community. The Republican Party has also tailored messages to Latinos from different backgrounds.

HILDEBRAN, N.C. (AP) — A group called the Sons of Confederate Veterans has raised a 20-foot-by-30-foot Confederate flag on an 80-foot pole near an interstate in North Carolina. WSOC-TV reports that the flag was raised near Interstate 40 in Burke County on Friday. The area is between Asheville and Winston-Salem. The flag has gone up as Confederate statues are being taken down across the southern U.S. and in other parts of the country. Many Americans have been protesting police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. The large Confederate flag in North Carolina is on private property.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A boater who sought shelter from a storm in North Carolina has been killed after being struck by a fallen tree. The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Sunday on Mountain Island Lake near Charlotte. Gaston County Police said that two people had fled the lake to avoid getting struck by lightning and went to an uninhabited island. A large tree uprooted and landed on one of the two people. Several people were on the island at the time. Some tried to provide lifesaving care. The victim died at the scene.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county’s board of commissioners will vote Monday to make Juneteenth a county holiday. Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford said on Twitter Saturday that all commissioner on the board will vote for the resolution. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. If the resolution passes, June 19 would be a paid holiday for county employees. In a response to Ford’s announcement, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said on Twitter her city would be “doing the same."