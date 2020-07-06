Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Harvick took advantage of Denny Hamlin’s late crash and wound up winning his third Brickyard 400 title. The Cup points leader beat Matt Kenseth across the yard of brick by 0.743 seconds to win his fourth race of the season and the 53rd in his career. He needs one win to tie Lee Petty for 11th place. Harvick beat Kenseth off the final restart with two laps to go and pulled away for the victory.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A tire changer for NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney was taken to a hospital after being injured Sunday early in the Brickyard 400. Zachary Price was pinned between Blaney’s No. 12 car and another car, the result of a six-car pileup near the entrance of pit road 16 laps into the race. Five of the drivers were checked at Indianpaolis Motor Speedway’s infield medical center and were released. Blaney, meanwhile, returned to the race. NASCAR said Price had been transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

UNDATED (AP) — No sport is feeling the crunch more than tennis as colleges across the country ponder cutting sports while addressing budget concerns. East Carolina, Green Bay, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Winthrop and Wright State also dropped both men’s and women’s tennis programs over the last three months. Arkansas-Pine Bluff suspended men’s and women’s tennis for the 2020-21 school year. Appalachian State cut men’s tennis. Akron eliminated women’s tennis. Connecticut won’t have a men’s tennis team after 2020-21. Men’s and women’s tennis are the only sports dropped by more than four Division I schools since the start of the pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — Colleges might have to pay into the hundreds of thousands of dollars to have their football players and other athletes tested for coronavirus. Many athletic departments already are in financial binds because of declines in state funding and student fees stemming from the pandemic. Especially hard hit are the small-budget schools on the lower end of the Football Bowl Subdivision. Methods are being developed that would allow multiple athletes to be tested simultaneously. That would provide some cost savings. An individual coronavirus test now runs about $100.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Defender Abby Erceg’s header in the 81st minute gave the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League’s Challenge Cup. The two-time defending NWSL champions have won all three of their games in Utah to sit atop the tournament standings. Erceg’s goal, her seventh while with the Courage, decided a match that was marked by strong goalkeeping on both sides. Katelyn Rowland started in goal for the Courage and Alyssa Naeher was strong in net for the Red Stars.