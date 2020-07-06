Advertisement

Fears linger as Disney World gets ready to reopen

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom open Saturday
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - Disney World is preparing to open its doors again after closing four months ago for the coronavirus pandemic.

Several new safety measures will be in place as the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen for guests on Saturday.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT open July 15.

Monique Clark has her reservation for this weekend, but she still has some worries about the virus.

"I'm not so worried about things that will have to be done differently like face masks and social distancing, that doesn't bother me, but, really, it's just other people not following the rules that makes me nervous."

The parks will be limiting their capacity and there will be temperature scans at the gate, too.

Despite those changes, some workers say Disney hasn’t done enough.

The Actors Equality Association, which represents hundreds of actors at the resort, says more should be done to protect staff, considering the number of cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pompeo: US ‘looking at’ banning TikTok, other Chinese social media apps

Updated: moments ago
The United States is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

National

Doctors say experimental treatment may have rid man of HIV

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
The case needs independent verification and it’s way too soon to speculate about a possible cure, scientists cautioned.

Local

Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Greenville father charged in connection with son's death

News

DEPUTIES: 8-year-old shot by 12-year-old

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Deputies in Duplin County say they’re investigating the shooting of an eight-year-old by another child.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

National

Nurses strike for more PPE in Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
About 30 nurses and nurse technicians at a hospital in Texas took to the picket line Monday to demand more personal protective equipment, hazard pay and better working conditions.

Coronavirus

COVID: New deaths reported in Wilson, Tyrrell counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at 982. The previous high was 951 on Friday.

Coronavirus

Kanye West’s clothing brand borrowed millions in pandemic loans

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kanye West’s clothing brand Yeezy reportedly got between $2 million and $5 million in coronavirus aid loans from the federal government.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00am

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00am

Coronavirus

Contact tracing not possible in South, expert says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Contact tracing is no longer possible across the South because of rapid coronavirus surges, a health expert says.