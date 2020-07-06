Advertisement

COVID-19 mass-testing for female inmates planned amid new outbreak

(WCAX)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says mass offender population testing will be conducted at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women (NCCIW) in Raleigh after multiple offenders in one housing unit at NCCIW tested positive last week.

The next day all 227 offenders in that housing unit were tested for COVID-19. The results came in over the weekend and showed 45 were positive for the virus.

The positive offenders were separated and placed in medical isolation, and the negative offenders who were potentially exposed to the virus were placed under medical quarantine, with close observation and twice daily temperature checks.

Around 90 offenders at a different housing unit at the prison had tested positive for the virus at the end of April. Since the pandemic began, a total of 877 of the 31,500 offender population have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 764 are presumed recovered under criteria established by the CDC and DHHS.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety continues to offer an initiative that provides voluntary COVID-19 testing to employees in its Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.

