Congressman Murphy opens new office in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy held a ribbon cutting for a new office Monday in New Bern.

The event was open to the public. This is Murphy’s fourth district office.

The district offices serve as locations for constituents to receive help with federal agencies and more.

During Monday’s event, people who came were social distancing , wearing face masks, and hand sanitizer was made available at the event.

When it comes to the pandemic, Congressman Murphy says, “I do believe we are in a better place about opening up as in masks they do help they cut it down about fifty percent. But if you mandate things people aren’t going to do them, and it is difficult to enforce. But just to appeal to people’s sense of being a good neighbor is important.”

Murphy also tells us it is important to give people general knowledge like social distancing, sanitizing and washing hands.

