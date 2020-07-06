Advertisement

CarolinaEast Medical Center eases visitor restrictions

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center is easing visitor restrictions starting Monday, July 6.

Patients will now be allowed one visitor during limited visiting hours, which are from 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. Intensive Care Unit visiting hours will be from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

All visitors will be screened, required to check-in and out of the hospital, wear a mask, remain in the patient’s room at all times and must be 18 or older.

Waiting rooms will not be open to ensure social distancing.

The new policies are are as follows:

• Visiting hours for inpatient units are 10:00am until 6:30pm for all units except Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which is 2:00pm until 6:00pm.

• Emergency Department patients will be allowed one companion.

• No visitation is allowed for patients on isolation protocol of any kind.

• All visitors must be at least 18 years old.

• All visitors must pass wellness screening upon entry into a CarolinaEast facility

• All visitors will be required to obtain a visitor pass upon check-in, and check out after visiting.

• All visitors must remain in the patient’s room and wear a mask at all times.

• Due to social distancing guidelines, hospital waiting areas will not be open and visitors will be required to wait outside the facility during surgical procedures.

The hospital postponed elective surgeries and restricted all visitors in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about visitation policies, click here.

