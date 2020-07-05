Police: Woman killed by Fourth of July ‘celebratory gunfire’

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) -

Police say a 74-year-old North Carolina woman was fatally shot by "celebratory gunfire'' on the Fourth of July.

According to WRAL, Paulette Thorpe was shot in the 500 block of Burlington Ave. in Durham around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Thorpe was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said in a statement that “reckless behavior'' led to the Thorpe’s death. Davis said some people “carelessly'' fired guns into the air during the holiday celebration.

