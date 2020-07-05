One man killed in two-car wreck on Highway 24 in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -

One man is dead following a two-car crash on Highway 24 in Carteret County on Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Alicia Elson with the State Highway Patrol, the wreck happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Bogue Loop Road.

Sgt. Elson says Thomas Thompson, 50s, was heading west when he went left of center and struck an oncoming vehicle head on.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 77-year old man. He died at the scene.

Thompson was flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Elson told WITN that the name of the victim was not being made available as they wait to notify family.

The wreck is still under investigation.

