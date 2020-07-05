NC Lottery
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-19-23-24-30
(three, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $132,000
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
9-4-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(nine, four, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
2-1-0, Lucky Sum: 3
(two, one, zero; Lucky Sum: three)
0-7-1-1, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, seven, one, one; Lucky Sum: nine)
6-8-9-5, Lucky Sum: 28
(six, eight, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million