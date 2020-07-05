Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

FATAL CRASH-NORTH CAROLINA

Relative: Parents, 2 children among 5 killed in car crashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple and their two daughters were among five people killed in a chain of car crashes started by a speeding driver. State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce told The Charlotte Observer that police would release victims’ names after troopers complete their investigation of Friday night’s deadly crashes on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte. However, the newspaper said a relative of the four family members killed in one of the collisions identified them as Matthew and Andrea Obester and their daughters, 7-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Elizabeth. Matthew Obester’s mother said the Belmont family was heading to pick up a new custom wedding band for Andrea.

PROTEST PERMITS-LAWSUIT

Civil rights groups sue to block city's limits on protests

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Civil rights groups have sued to block a North Carolina city from enforcing an ordinance that requires permits for protests. The Herald-Sun reports that a federal judge scheduled a hearing Monday on the groups’ request for a temporary restraining order against city officials in Graham, the county seat of Alamance County. The group’s lawsuit argues that the city ordinance unconstitutionally requires protesters to have a permit to march while carrying a sign. The suit also says the ordinance illegally restricts the size and conduct of permitted protests. The American Civil Liberties Union and Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of the NAACP’s Alamance County branch.

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.

ELECTION 2020-NORTH CAROLINA-GOVERNOR

Trump backs Dan Forest in North Carolina governor's race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest for governor in an effort to unseat North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in November. The president wrote on Twitter on Thursday that Cooper had made it “impossible” for the Republican Party to have its nominating convention in Charlotte. Cooper had refused to offer Trump the reassurances he sought to deliver his nomination acceptance speech to a full capacity crowd in August. Trump then decided to move the key convention functions to Jacksonville, Florida. Forest is currently suing Cooper to challenge his authority to issue executive orders that have shut down parts of the state's economy.

OBIT-CHRISTIAN GARRISON

Christian Garrison, author, filmmaker, dies in NC at age 78

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Christian Garrison, an author and filmmaker who displayed an unfiltered slice of 1960s Mississippi hill country life in a short film about influential blues guitarist Fred McDowell, has died. He was 78. Garrison’s sister, Gail McNeill, said her brother died Thursday at his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Garrison had been fighting cancer for several months. Garrison was working as a filmmaker for the University of Mississippi when he made “Blues Maker,” a black-and-white short film featuring McDowell that was released in 1969. Garrison also penned two crime novels and three children’s books, including “The Dream Eater."

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-CHURCH

North Carolina church wants Confederate statue off its lawn

A North Carolina church is calling for removal of a century-old Confederate statue from the lawn in front of its sanctuary. The Charlotte Observer reports the statue outside Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius was built in 1909 and is still owned and maintained by the Mount Zion Monument Association, which was formed by descendants of Confederate veterans. Pastors Jonathan and Angela Marlowe have said the church owns neither the memorial or the land it sits on. The church's administrative board says the statue “is perceived by many as offensive” and urged the association to remove the monument immediately.

SOCIAL GATHERING SHOOTING

Police probe wounding of man at North Carolina gathering

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities are investigating after a man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg after an apparent social gathering. The Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release Friday that officers were called to a hospital after the man arrived with the wound around 2 a.m. Police say that they discovered the victim had been at a social gathering at a residence north of downtown when a car with four men inside pulled up and someone opened fire. The vehicle then fled. No suspects had been identified by Friday morning. Police say the man’s wound is not life-threatening.