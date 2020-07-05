Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple and their two daughters were among five people killed in a chain of car crashes started by a speeding driver. State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce told The Charlotte Observer that police would release victims’ names after troopers complete their investigation of Friday night’s deadly crashes on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte. However, the newspaper said a relative of the four family members killed in one of the collisions identified them as Matthew and Andrea Obester and their daughters, 7-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Elizabeth. Matthew Obester’s mother said the Belmont family was heading to pick up a new custom wedding band for Andrea.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Civil rights groups have sued to block a North Carolina city from enforcing an ordinance that requires permits for protests. The Herald-Sun reports that a federal judge scheduled a hearing Monday on the groups’ request for a temporary restraining order against city officials in Graham, the county seat of Alamance County. The group’s lawsuit argues that the city ordinance unconstitutionally requires protesters to have a permit to march while carrying a sign. The suit also says the ordinance illegally restricts the size and conduct of permitted protests. The American Civil Liberties Union and Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of the NAACP’s Alamance County branch.

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest for governor in an effort to unseat North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in November. The president wrote on Twitter on Thursday that Cooper had made it “impossible” for the Republican Party to have its nominating convention in Charlotte. Cooper had refused to offer Trump the reassurances he sought to deliver his nomination acceptance speech to a full capacity crowd in August. Trump then decided to move the key convention functions to Jacksonville, Florida. Forest is currently suing Cooper to challenge his authority to issue executive orders that have shut down parts of the state's economy.