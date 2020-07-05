Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR’s extravagant weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been rocked by its first driver testing positive for the coronavirus. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will miss what was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400 as he quarantines following the Friday test result. He was asymptomatic but wife Chani had tested positive, so Johnson had himself checked. Johnson on Sunday had hoped to tie Jeff Gordon and Michael Schumacher as the only drivers with five victories at Indianapolis. Instead, Justin Allgaier will drive the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson and his family took every precaution to avoid the coronavirus. They washed their hands frequently. They wore face masks routinely. They even moved the family to the less-densely populated city of Aspen, Colorado. It still didn't work. As NASCAR prepares to run Sunday's Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis, Johnson will be home watching the race on television — the first time he's done that since he became a Cup regular in 2002. He is the first NASCAR driver to test positive. This was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400. His absence also ends his streak of 663 consecutive Cup starts.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chase Briscoe put on new tires during the final caution period and held off AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric to win the first Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis' road course. Briscoe wound up taking the checkered flag with a margin of 1.717 seconds over Justin Haley. But with less than three laps to go, the gap between Briscoe, Allmendinger and Cindric was less than one second. Allmendinger finally caught Briscoe with two to go, but Briscoe fought his way back into the lead and the other two faded as they bumped and battled for position. The Indiana native has won two straight and three of the last four races.