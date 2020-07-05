Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -

The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and "increasing cost uncertainty.''

Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that "recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays'' for the $8 billion project designed to cross West Virginia and Virginia into North Carolina.

"This decision and the changing energy landscape should lead to cleaner and more reliable energy generation in North Carolina," said Governor Roy Cooper on Sunday. "Our Clean Energy Plan provides an excellent framework and stakeholder process for renewable energy moving forward," he added.

The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.