Coast Guard rescues man near Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) -

The Coast Guard rescued a 49-year old man suffering from chest pains and shortness of breath off Oak Island on Sunday morning.

Officials say the call for help came into their Oak Island Station.

A rescue boat with EMS from the Oak Island Fire Department aboard helped rescue the man from his boat approximately 14 miles south of Oak Island.

The man was brought to Southport Marina where he was then taken to the hospital.

No update on his condition was given.

“Unexpected things can happen when you’re underway, so it’s extremely important to be prepared for anything,” said Chief Danielle Flint, command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “Bring a working VHF-FM radio, always wear a life jacket, and make sure you have a fully-charged, water-proof cell phone as a back-up to call for help when you need it most.”

