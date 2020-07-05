Advertisement

Black Independence Day Expo held to showcase products of freedom

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Black Independence Day expo was held Saturday in Greenville. It was an opportunity for many members of the African-American community to show the community what they’re doing with their freedom.

”[It] helps us to know that we actually have our independence now and because we have that freedom to be independent, why not show the world?” says Tokiera Alexander, one of the event organizers.

The expo featured a number of vendors selling a variety of different products. Organizers say with the current state of the world, this was the perfect time to have the event.

“With this controversy that we have, it just felt like this was definitely the time to show people like we have our independence and we’re not just wasting time doing it, we’re actually doing something with it,” Alexander adds.

Vendors came out to not only sell their products, but to support others.

“[We] showcase our products to other people. I think its very important that we invest in our community, invest in ourselves and support each other,” explains Jessica Williams, the owner of Kisses by Jazz.

Another vendor, Amanda Reddick, says while Juneteenth is the day African-Americans celebrate their freedom, that doesn’t mean they don’t recognize the Fourth of July; it just means they have a different appreciation for the holiday.

“Our appreciation for it is a little bit different because we weren’t free, but now we are free so we can celebrate the independence of selling and being out and about and doing things that we weren’t able to do during July 4th,” Reddick says.

