Tropical Depression 5 forms in western Atlantic

The storm may gain a name, but is no threat to the U.S.
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Depression 5 has formed about 500 miles east of Cape Hatteras. It is heading northeast at about 20 mph and will continue along this track for the next several days.

T.D. 5 is expected to become Tropical Storm Edouard later Saturday evening, the fifth named storm of 2020. It will hold tropical storm strength winds through Monday as it heads east across the Atlantic.

Eastern North Carolina will not be impacted by this system.

