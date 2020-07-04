State Trooper seriously injured after being struck by car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) -

A Mecklenburg County State Trooper is battling for his life after being hit by a car while investigating an accident.

The State Highway Patrol says that Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was following up on a car crash from the previous day around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning when the accident happened.

Lopez-Alcedo was beginning to shutdown the I-485 Outer Loop near mile-marker 21 when he was struck while outside of his car. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Our Patrol family is hurting with the devastating news of Trooper Lopez’s injury, his family needs our prayers for what is undoubtedly an uphill fight,” said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We will stand alongside our brother and his precious family in the hours and days to come and maintain hope that there will be a full recovery for this devoted public servant.

Trooper Lopez-Alcedo has been with the State Highway Patrol for two years.

The NCSHP Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident.

