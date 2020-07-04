Advertisement

‘Our Patrol family is hurting’: Trooper in critical condition after being hit by car while investigating fatal scene on I-485

Trooper Lopez-Alcedo
Trooper Lopez-Alcedo(NCDPS)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Highway Patrol trooper is in critical condition after being hit by a car near the scene where five people were killed in a wreck the night before.

The incident occurred Saturday morning on the outer loop of Interstate 485 at West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Five people were killed and four were seriously hurt in a wreck between Oakdale Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard on the interstate on Friday.

The trooper, who was identified as Trooper Lopez-Alcedo, was in the process of shutting down I-485 on Saturday so that the Highway Patrol’s Reconstruction Team could relaunch some drones to get aerial photographs of the road, Trooper Ray Pierce said.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The trooper had made it to Exit 21,” Pierce said. “He started slowing traffic down. He exited his patrol vehicle, was in the process of shutting down lanes of travel when his vehicle was struck by a motor vehicle. His patrol vehicle then struck him at a high rate of speed.”

Trooper Lopez-Alcedo is assigned to Troop H, District 5 (Mecklenburg County) and is a two-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.

“Our Patrol family is hurting with the devastating news of Trooper Lopez’s injury, his family needs our prayers for what is undoubtedly an uphill fight,” said Col. Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We will stand alongside our brother and his precious family in the hours and days to come and maintain hope that there will be a full recovery for this devoted public servant.”

Troopers are still investigating Saturday’s collision. The driver who struck the trooper’s car has not been charged, and Pierce said they’re “trying to piece together the sequence of events.”

“It has definitely been a tough 24 hours to say the least,” Pierce said.

