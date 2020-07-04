NC Lottery
NC Lottery
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
11-19-31-32-36
(eleven, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
20-40-44-45-50, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
(twenty, forty, forty-four, forty-five, fifty; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
0-2-2, Lucky Sum: 4
(zero, two, two; Lucky Sum: four)
2-3-1, Lucky Sum: 6
(two, three, one; Lucky Sum: six)
3-5-2-5, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, five, two, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
0-4-7-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(zero, four, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million