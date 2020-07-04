Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-NORTH CAROLINA-GOVERNOR

Trump backs Dan Forest in North Carolina governor's race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest for governor in an effort to unseat North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in November. The president wrote on Twitter on Thursday that Cooper had made it “impossible” for the Republican Party to have its nominating convention in Charlotte. Cooper had refused to offer Trump the reassurances he sought to deliver his nomination acceptance speech to a full capacity crowd in August. Trump then decided to move the key convention functions to Jacksonville, Florida. Forest is currently suing Cooper to challenge his authority to issue executive orders that have shut down parts of the state's economy.

AP-US-FATAL-CRASH-NORTH-CAROLINA

5 killed, 3 injured in North Carolina highway crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Five people have been killed and at least three others seriously injured after a crash on a highway in Charlotte, North Carolina. Emergency medical officials say the Friday evening crash happened on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte. Officials did not immediately release the identity of the victims or say how the crash happened.

OBIT-CHRISTIAN GARRISON

Christian Garrison, author, filmmaker, dies in NC at age 78

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Christian Garrison, an author and filmmaker who displayed an unfiltered slice of 1960s Mississippi hill country life in a short film about influential blues guitarist Fred McDowell, has died. He was 78. Garrison’s sister, Gail McNeill, said her brother died Thursday at his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Garrison had been fighting cancer for several months. Garrison was working as a filmmaker for the University of Mississippi when he made “Blues Maker,” a black-and-white short film featuring McDowell that was released in 1969. Garrison also penned two crime novels and three children’s books, including “The Dream Eater."

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-CHURCH

North Carolina church wants Confederate statue off its lawn

A North Carolina church is calling for removal of a century-old Confederate statue from the lawn in front of its sanctuary. The Charlotte Observer reports the statue outside Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius was built in 1909 and is still owned and maintained by the Mount Zion Monument Association, which was formed by descendants of Confederate veterans. Pastors Jonathan and Angela Marlowe have said the church owns neither the memorial or the land it sits on. The church's administrative board says the statue “is perceived by many as offensive” and urged the association to remove the monument immediately.

SOCIAL GATHERING SHOOTING

Police probe wounding of man at North Carolina gathering

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities are investigating after a man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg after an apparent social gathering. The Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release Friday that officers were called to a hospital after the man arrived with the wound around 2 a.m. Police say that they discovered the victim had been at a social gathering at a residence north of downtown when a car with four men inside pulled up and someone opened fire. The vehicle then fled. No suspects had been identified by Friday morning. Police say the man’s wound is not life-threatening.

FOURTH OF JULY-FREDERICK DOUGLASS

Religious leaders to invoke Frederick Douglass on July 4th

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — About 150 preachers, rabbis and imams are promising to invoke Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass on July 4th as they call for the U.S. to tackle racism and poverty. The religious leaders are scheduled this weekend to frame sermons around “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July” on the 168th anniversary of that speech by Douglass. The initiative is led by the Poor People’s Campaign, a coalition of religious leaders seeking to push the U.S. to address issues of poverty modeled after Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s last crusade. Douglass gave his speech at a celebration on July 5, 1852, in Rochester, New York.

GREENSBORO SHOOTING-TWO DEAD

2 dead after shooting near North Carolina college campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say two people have died after a shooting near a college campus. News outlets report Greensboro police were dispatched to a location neat the campus of North Carolina A&T State University on Friday. Authorities identified the victims as Rodney Letroy Stout and Bakeea Abdulla Douglas, both 34. North Carolina A&T sent an alert to staff and students shortly after 7 a.m., advising people to stay inside and lock their doors. Traffic was blocked in the vicinity of the shooting as the investigation got underway.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-CORONAVIRUS-ETHICS

Amid virus fight, campaign season brings ethical quandaries

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The all-consuming nature of the coronavirus pandemic is creating unforeseen dilemmas for political candidates. In Montana, where Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is seeking a U.S. Senate seat, he's facing allegations from Republicans of trying to capitalizing on the crisis after helping keep the state's infection rate among the lowest in the nation. Bullock's campaign counters that Republicans are trying to distract from incumbent Sen. Steve Daines' record opposing expanded health care. Similar tensions have cropped up in Utah, Washington state and North Carolina as candidate's who already hold office grapple with a thorny question: where does the coronavirus stop and the campaign begin?