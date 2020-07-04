Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest for governor in an effort to unseat North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in November. The president wrote on Twitter on Thursday that Cooper had made it “impossible” for the Republican Party to have its nominating convention in Charlotte. Cooper had refused to offer Trump the reassurances he sought to deliver his nomination acceptance speech to a full capacity crowd in August. Trump then decided to move the key convention functions to Jacksonville, Florida. Forest is currently suing Cooper to challenge his authority to issue executive orders that have shut down parts of the state's economy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Five people have been killed and at least three others seriously injured after a crash on a highway in Charlotte, North Carolina. Emergency medical officials say the Friday evening crash happened on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte. Officials did not immediately release the identity of the victims or say how the crash happened.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Christian Garrison, an author and filmmaker who displayed an unfiltered slice of 1960s Mississippi hill country life in a short film about influential blues guitarist Fred McDowell, has died. He was 78. Garrison’s sister, Gail McNeill, said her brother died Thursday at his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Garrison had been fighting cancer for several months. Garrison was working as a filmmaker for the University of Mississippi when he made “Blues Maker,” a black-and-white short film featuring McDowell that was released in 1969. Garrison also penned two crime novels and three children’s books, including “The Dream Eater."

UNDATED (AP) — A North Carolina church is calling for removal of a century-old Confederate statue from the lawn in front of its sanctuary. The Charlotte Observer reports the statue outside Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius was built in 1909 and is still owned and maintained by the Mount Zion Monument Association, which was formed by descendants of Confederate veterans. Pastors Jonathan and Angela Marlowe have said the church owns neither the memorial or the land it sits on. The church's administrative board says the statue “is perceived by many as offensive” and urged the association to remove the monument immediately.