Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus. The seven-time champion will miss what was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. He will be sidelined and miss testing an Indy car on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week. Johnson had talked about the test and the possibility of running the Indianapolis 500. Hours later, he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corey LaJoie came to Indianapolis with a new primary sponsor and a freshly painted car. It's likely to drive the conversation inside and outside of Gasoline Alley all weekend. The sleek red, white and blue No. 32 Ford will carry the banner Trump 2020 on LaJoie's hood for the next nine races — a move that comes at a time of an intensifying political debate that is now moving to NASCAR events. In recent weeks, cars in the Cup and Xfinity Series have increasingly carried messages such as Black Lives Matter and Back The Blue. And at this weekend's Brickyard 400