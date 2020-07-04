Greenville man drowns while swimming early Saturday morning in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) -

A Greenville man is dead after drowning in a rip current along the Outer Banks early Saturday morning.

The Kitty Hawk Police Department say they were called to the 5300-block of North Virginia Dare Trail around 3:15 a.m. for a possible drowning.

When officers got there they found that Zacheus Dominetae, 26, had gone swimming with a friend

The two got caught in a rip current, and after Dominetae's friend lost sight of him, he was able to get back to shore where he called 9-1-1.

Police say that after searching for several hours the victim’s body was found in the area that he was last seen.

