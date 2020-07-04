Deputies: One man dead following shooting in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

One man is dead following a shooting in Beaufort County on Friday night.

The sheriff's office says they received a call about a shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the Mimosa Shores Road area of Washington.

When deputies got to the scene, they found Gregory Lee Leggett, 59, dead with a single gunshot wound.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.