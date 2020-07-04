Deputies: One man dead following shooting in Beaufort County
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -
One man is dead following a shooting in Beaufort County on Friday night.
The sheriff's office says they received a call about a shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the Mimosa Shores Road area of Washington.
When deputies got to the scene, they found Gregory Lee Leggett, 59, dead with a single gunshot wound.
The investigation is still ongoing.
