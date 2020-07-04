Changes to July 4th celebrations this year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - This coming weekend normally brings in a lot of business for Tryon Palace. The reading of the Declaration of Independence and the parade usually happen right on the palace steps, but this year that service has already been recorded and it will be available for people to watch Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on Facebook or YouTube.

Michael Williams was visiting New Bern from Raleigh and said even though the services are moved online and places are closed you can still explore.

“People that stay in their homes and don’t go anywhere and don’t meet up with people at all are missing an opportunity. When you get older like me you don’t want to miss too many opportunities,” said Williams.

Some of which Tryon Palace said you can experience online.

Zaneta Padilla is the marketing manager for Tryon Palace and she said “This actually gives us a better opportunity to explain some of the history of why we do that.”

Williams typically spends the 4th at BBQ’s with family and friends, but this year he’s traveling alone and is hoping to avoid some of the crowds. He said “I thought It would be a wonderful place to go and see something I hadn’t seen before and stay away from those crowded beaches.”

And while tourists walk around and enjoy, the cities eateries are busy prepping. Mildred Green is the co-owner of Cow Cafe and she said “We are doing extra sanitation and cleaning to provide safety for all of our customers that come in.”

And while some plan to be out and about, others are staying cautious by staying in. Peter and Connie Sciascia are tourists and they said “What we’ll do is keep it really quiet this year and maybe watch some fireworks on TV tomorrow night.”

They said it’s important to remember the responsibility we have in our community, “We really have to realize that what you do affects me and what I do affects you.”

