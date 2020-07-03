Advertisement

Singers Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly file for divorce

Representatives for both singers confirmed the news
Representatives for Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly confirmed the singers would divorce.
Representatives for Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly confirmed the singers would divorce.(Source: Matt Sayles/Invision for G.H. MUMM Champagne/AP Images)
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves and her musician-husband, Ruston Kelly, have filed for divorce.

Representatives for both singers confirmed the news Friday to The Associated Press. In a joint statement, Musgraves and Kelly said “we’ve made this painful decision together.”

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased,” the emailed statement read.

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this,” the statement continued.

Musgraves and Kelly, both 31, were married in 2017.

Musgraves has been a success since releasing her major-label debut album, “Same Trailer Different Park,” in 2013. It won her the best country album Grammy and one of its singles, “Merry Go ‘Round,” won best country song. At the 2019 Grammys, the superstar’s critically acclaimed pop-leaning country album, “Golden Hour,” won all four awards it was nominated for, including the coveted top prize, album of the year.

At the show, she thanked Kelly in her acceptance speech: “I really believe I wouldn’t have this album if I hadn’t met you and you didn’t open my heart like you did, so thank you so much.”

Musgraves and Kelly have worked together musically. In 2018 they appeared on the song “To June This Morning” from the album “Johnny Cash: Forever Words,” a compilation project created from Cash’s unknown poetry, lyrics and letters set to music. Musgraves also sang background vocals on Kelly’s 2018 full-length debut album, “Dying Star.”

Kelly will release a new album, “Shape & Destroy,” on Aug. 28, and it will include background vocals by Musgraves. Kelly’s father and sister are also featured on the album.

Kelly has also written songs for other artists, including Tim McGraw, Hayes Carll, Lucie Silvas and Josh Abbott Band. Musgraves co-wrote Miranda Lambert’s 2013 country hit, “Mama’s Broken Heart,” earning herself a Grammy nomination as a songwriter.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a sheriff’s official said.

National

Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond

Updated: 1 hours ago
A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd has been released from jail.

Coronavirus

Debates turn emotional as schools across US decide how and if to open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PATRICK WHITTLE and CAROLYN THOMPSON
The plans for the upcoming school year are taking shape by the day, and vary district to district, state to state.

National

1 of 2 protesters hit by driver on Seattle freeway dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Martha Bellisle
A car drove onto a closed freeway early Saturday and struck two people in a crowd protesting against police brutality, killing one and critically injuring the other, authorities said.

National

7-year-old girl among 5 killed in July 4 Chicago shootings

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a 14-year-old boy were among five people shot and killed in the city during Fourth of July celebrations.

Latest News

Coronavirus

July 4 weekend fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Morning sun leads to PM storms; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
July 4th should be a hot one with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

National

Bear tears down window screen as Calif. family tries to shoo it away

Updated: 8 hours ago
The bear has repeatedly tried to get inside the family's home and even succeeded once.

National

RAW: Bear tries to break into Calif. home with family watching

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The bear has repeatedly tried to get inside the family's home and even succeeded once.

National

Angry customer attacks Colo. cell phone store employees over quoted price

Updated: 10 hours ago
The case may be reopened to investigate the victims' claims that the suspect made racist comments during one visit to the store.

National

Surveillance video shows angry customer beat workers at Colo. cell phone store

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The case may be reopened to investigate the victims' claims that the suspect made racist comments during one visit to the store.