RIP current threats forecast to be moderate July 4th

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

For the Independence day beach goers, rip currents are forecast to be moderate. The forecast was raised from low to moderate with a Friday evening update from the National Weather Service in Newport.

A rip current is a narrow channel of water which flows out from the shore for up to 100 yards. It is the return of water which crashed ashore from breaking waves. Sometimes this return flow gathers into a channel which can be too strong to swim against.

Spotting rip currents can be tricky. If you see an area where waves are not cresting as high and the surface of the water is more smooth than nearby areas, then that could be a rip current. It is often a place which looks the calmest and is thus enticing for swimmers, but is actually the most dangerous part of the beach to swim. You may also see the water as muddy or with more foam than nearby waters.

If caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore until you can more easily swim to shore. Do not fight against the current. Try not to panic. The currents can go up to 100 yards out, but are often much less. Heed all rip current warnings regardless of how good of a swimmer you are. Be safe and enjoy the beautiful North Carolina beaches.

