POLICE: Greenville man dies in waters off Kitty Hawk after getting caught in rip current

Kitty Hawk, N.C. (WITN) - Police on the Outer Banks say that a man lost his life while swimming early Friday morning.

Kitty Hawk Police say they responded around 3:15 a.m. to the 5300 block of North Virginia Dare Trail for a possible drowning.

There they learned that Zacheus Sutton, 26, of Greenville, had entered the ocean with a friend to swim.

Officials the pair got caught in a rip current and pulled out to sea.

We’re told the friend was able to get back to shore and call for help.

Dominetae’s body was discovered several hours later where he was last seen.

