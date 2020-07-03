Advertisement

POLICE: Guns, drugs, & stolen merchandise recovered after Kinston chase

By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police are sharing more details about a short vehicle chase that led to a car crashing into a home.

Officials say that officers responded around 4:15 a.m. to the 2500 block of Hodges Road after getting a call from a home owner that someone was trying to break into his vehicle.

Officers arrived and were keeping watch of the area when they saw a car driving erratically.

We’re told that an officer that was parked turned on their headlights. The car the officer was watching then accelerated at high rate of speed.

The officer turned on his blue lights and gave chase.

Police say within two blocks the car lost control and ran into a home.

Investigators discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from the neighborhood.

The three men inside the car were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Police say they’ve found guns stolen overnight from break-ins in Lenoir County. Investigators say drugs, stolen merchandise and evidence of breaking and enterings have also been recovered.

Officials say for the last several weeks, Kinston and Lenoir County residents have been victims of overnight car thefts and break-ins.

They are asking residents to review any security cameras which may help police and the sheriff’s office in their joint investigations.

Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line can be reached at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

