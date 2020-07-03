Charlie’s Forecast: Morning sun leads to PM storms; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Sunday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

Sunday

The summer time pattern will be in full swing as we wrap up the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, but instability in the atmosphere will be higher, leading to greater coverage of storms through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s with a heat index making it feel like the low to mid 90s. Winds will blow out of the east at 4 to 8 mph.

Monday & Tuesday

An area of low pressure is set to develop near Jacksonville, FL as we start the work week. This low will eventually head northward up the U.S. eastern seaboard, but we won’t feel any direct impacts until later in the week. What we will see is a chance of heat generated showers supported by instability brought in by the low. Highs over the two day stretch will hang near the 90° mark with a 30% chance of showers and storms each day.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The area of low pressure will make its closest pass by our coast through the end of the week. If the track keeps the center of the low off our coast, we’ll see the heaviest rain near the beaches with minimal rain activity for areas west of Highway 17. If the low tracks over land, everyone will get wet with the heaviest rain expected along the track of the low. Highs will only rise to the mid 80s as cloud cover, rain and northeasterly wind will keep us cooler than average. The system will pull away from the area Friday, leading to improving sky conditions as we head towards the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.