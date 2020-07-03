Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: Morning sun leads to PM storms; Rip risk forecast

The summer time pattern will be in full swing as we wrap up the holiday weekend.
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Sunday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

Sunday

The summer time pattern will be in full swing as we wrap up the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, but instability in the atmosphere will be higher, leading to greater coverage of storms through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s with a heat index making it feel like the low to mid 90s. Winds will blow out of the east at 4 to 8 mph.

Monday & Tuesday

An area of low pressure is set to develop near Jacksonville, FL as we start the work week. This low will eventually head northward up the U.S. eastern seaboard, but we won’t feel any direct impacts until later in the week. What we will see is a chance of heat generated showers supported by instability brought in by the low. Highs over the two day stretch will hang near the 90° mark with a 30% chance of showers and storms each day.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The area of low pressure will make its closest pass by our coast through the end of the week. If the track keeps the center of the low off our coast, we’ll see the heaviest rain near the beaches with minimal rain activity for areas west of Highway 17. If the low tracks over land, everyone will get wet with the heaviest rain expected along the track of the low. Highs will only rise to the mid 80s as cloud cover, rain and northeasterly wind will keep us cooler than average. The system will pull away from the area Friday, leading to improving sky conditions as we head towards the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Depression 5 forms in western Atlantic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the western Atlantic and is expected to become Eduoard later this weekend.

Weather

Submit your weather photos to Carolina Camera

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT
Winter weather brings some beautiful photos! Submit your snow photos to WITN's Carolina Camera!

Weather

UPDATE: Tar River falling to minor flood level

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river will fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 24, 2020

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for June 24, 2020

Latest News

Weather

Dolly weakens to a tropical depression; No threat

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT
|
By Jim Howard
Dolly will stay weak and well offshore.

Weather

Matt's Weather Authority Forecast for June 24th

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT

Weather

UPDATE: Low tropical development, vibrant sunsets

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
African dust could limit tropical activity over the next few weeks.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- June 23, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for June 23, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority for Tuesday, June 23rd 5:30AM

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT
Weather Authority for Tuesday, June 23rd 5:30AM