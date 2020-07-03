Advertisement

Ocracoke Express passenger ferry resumes service Friday

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will resume passenger ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke on July 3 after the final approval of Senate Bill 750.

The bill includes up to $1.14 million to lease and operate the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry through Sept. 10. The ferry will make three daily round trips between Hatteras and the Silver Lake Terminal, located in Ocracoke Village.

The schedule will be as follows:

From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A one-way trip takes approximately 70 minutes.

The fare will be $5 one way for adults with an additional $1 for bicycles. Children 3 and under may ride for free. A free tram operated by Hyde County will be available to shuttle visitors around the village, with golf carts and bicycles available for rental from private vendors.

Passengers may purchase tickets directly at the Hatteras or Ocracoke-Silver Lake Terminals on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations will be available by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.

The Ferry Division is working with state health officials to develop procedures to protect Ocracoke Express passengers and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic.

