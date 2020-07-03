Advertisement

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

'The general public is buying more than ever before'
Fireworks are more popular than ever this pandemic Fourth of July.
Fireworks are more popular than ever this pandemic Fourth of July.(Source: KXAN, WCCO, KCPQ, KCRA, CNN, Hearst, FAMILY SURVEILLANCE VIDEO/Denis Kiriaev, CNN)
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — For many Americans, the Fourth of July will be more intimate this year. It also could be riskier.

Saturday will be unlike any Independence Day in recent memory. From Atlanta to San Diego, hundreds of fireworks shows have been canceled as officials restrict large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, especially as infections surge across the U.S.

With fewer professional celebrations, many Americans are bound to shoot off fireworks in backyards and at block parties. And they already are: Sales have been booming. Some public safety officials say consumer fireworks in more hands means greater danger of injuries and wildfires in parts of the country experiencing dry, scorching weather.

“The general public is buying more than ever before,” said Steve Houser, president of the National Fireworks Association.

While it's not clear exactly what is driving people to shops, some sellers think fireworks are a diversion for people who have been stuck at home during the pandemic.

“We’re seeing new customers ... who usually don’t come to the fireworks tents,” said Robert Fletcher of Desert Sky Fireworks, which has locations across Arizona.

Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have received more complaints of illegal fireworks this summer than in previous years. While most states allow at least some types of consumer fireworks, many cities prohibit them, even non-explosive sparklers. But they acknowledge it is difficult to stop people from buying them just outside city limits where they're legal.

In Arizona, which has battled wildfires for weeks, thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for Gov. Doug Ducey to ban fireworks this summer.

Delanie Thompson, 28, said she started the petition after seeing a neighbor’s house engulfed in flames last week during a wildfire in Phoenix. She said she and her boyfriend were forced to evacuate their home for 30 hours.

Thompson said she got angry when she later saw a roadside tent selling fireworks in a nearby town.

The Fourth of July is “about our independence,” she said. “Not just about fireworks.”

Authorities in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale seized nearly 4,000 pounds of banned fireworks this week after getting a tip about an illegal sales operation at a house.

Fireworks can be a big danger as many parts of the American West struggle with drought, turning vegetation into tinder for flames.

“It definitely compounds the risk for starting wildfires,” Jessica Gardetto, a spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, said of fireworks.

The center is predicting more wildfires than usual in July across a swath of the U.S. West. And fires started by retail fireworks tend to burn near homes, said Gardetto, who has heard them explode every day for the last week in her neighborhood.

Fires are just one cause for concern. Some doctors fear injuries will increase this year as more people experiment with fireworks at home.

Dr. Erin Miller, a hand surgeon at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said she amputated 42 fingers due to fireworks injuries last year while she was on call during the Fourth of July.

She has simple advice for revelers: Do not use larger fireworks like mortars and cherry bombs.

“Do not mix alcohol or any other substances if you’re choosing to use fireworks,” she added.

But not everyone is as alarmed by the increased interest in consumer fireworks.

“It’s business as usual for us,” said Chris James, a spokesman for the Glendale Fire Department.

The agency will have extra units on standby like usual for the holiday, he said. He recommends having water and a fire extinguisher nearby.

“It’s basic common sense we try to preach,” James said.

Fire departments and many sellers also urge people to have a sober “designated shooter,” said Houser of the National Fireworks Association.

Some in the industry believe monthslong lockdowns during the pandemic explain the increased interest in blowing off steam with fireworks.

“We’ve all been cooped up at home. We all have a lot of added stresses,” said James Fuller, a spokesman for TNT Fireworks. “I think a lot of folks want to feel good again.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a sheriff’s official said.

National

Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond

Updated: 1 hours ago
A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd has been released from jail.

Coronavirus

Debates turn emotional as schools across US decide how and if to open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PATRICK WHITTLE and CAROLYN THOMPSON
The plans for the upcoming school year are taking shape by the day, and vary district to district, state to state.

National

1 of 2 protesters hit by driver on Seattle freeway dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Martha Bellisle
A car drove onto a closed freeway early Saturday and struck two people in a crowd protesting against police brutality, killing one and critically injuring the other, authorities said.

National

7-year-old girl among 5 killed in July 4 Chicago shootings

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a 14-year-old boy were among five people shot and killed in the city during Fourth of July celebrations.

Latest News

Coronavirus

July 4 weekend fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Morning sun leads to PM storms; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
July 4th should be a hot one with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

National

Bear tears down window screen as Calif. family tries to shoo it away

Updated: 8 hours ago
The bear has repeatedly tried to get inside the family's home and even succeeded once.

National

RAW: Bear tries to break into Calif. home with family watching

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The bear has repeatedly tried to get inside the family's home and even succeeded once.

National

Angry customer attacks Colo. cell phone store employees over quoted price

Updated: 10 hours ago
The case may be reopened to investigate the victims' claims that the suspect made racist comments during one visit to the store.

National

Surveillance video shows angry customer beat workers at Colo. cell phone store

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The case may be reopened to investigate the victims' claims that the suspect made racist comments during one visit to the store.