Law Enforcement agencies urge boaters to be safe

CARTERET COUNTY N.C. (WITN) -Multiple Law Enforcement agencies will be out on the waterways of our coast this Independence Day Weekend, ensuring boaters are safe while out having fun.

Officers look to keep boaters and swimmers safe during the busy holiday weekend. (witn)

The Beaufort Police Department in Carteret County will be out on the water this weekend in an effort to make sure those watching fireworks from the water are doing so safely.

Lt. Joel Marino says that includes making sure boats aren’t overloaded. “Looking for boats going too fast, and although we can’t enforce BWI’s we look for it and will detain them for wildlife, just making sure everyone is acting and operating their boats in a safe manner,” said Marino.

Police say they are expecting to see large crowds for fireworks. Marino says, “Here at the tip of Rachel Carson Reserve and out in front of radio island is going to be, in years past I’ve seen it impossible to navigate since boats are just sitting and watching fireworks, which is great, it’s what we want but we just want to make sure everyone is being safe.”

North Carolina Wildlife Officers will also be out in full force this weekend. Friday they kicked off ‘Operation Dry Water'. The enforcement campaign is aimed at those operating boats while under the influence.

“Just like on the road there are a lot of injuries and fatalities that result from individuals who choose to drink and operate a vessel to the point of impairment,” Wildlife Officer Ryan Biggerstaff.

‘Dry Water’ began on July 3rd and will continue through July 5th.

