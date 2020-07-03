Health experts preparing for possible post-holiday coronavirus spike

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Following North Carolina’s largest single-day of reported coronavirus cases, health officials are urging caution going into the Fourth of July weekend.

“This July Fourth the best way that we can honor our country is by honoring each other,” said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen.

Health experts have traced back recent spikes in coronavirus cases at least in part to behaviors practiced on Memorial Day. Now, they’re preparing for a similar spike post-Independence Day.

“I hope we don’t have a reprise of what happened on Memorial Day with lots of people out there carefree rather than careful,” said Doctor William Shaffer, an Advisor for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While health experts say large crowds of people are a concern everywhere, they say the beach presents its own challenges. They’re recommending people practice the same behaviors that they would at a grocery store or anywhere else: Wiping down surfaces, not sharing foods and beverages, and wearing masks.

“Definitely no social distancing at the beach,” said Crystal Winstead, a beachgoer in Carteret County. “No masks, no hand sanitizer, nothing like that. “They take it more serious when you’re out at the stores than when you’re out like on the beaches or pools or whatever. Really, when you go into Walmart or the grocery store.”

