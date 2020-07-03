Silver Alert canceled for missing Greene County teen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for missing Greene County teen Malaysia Condery has been canceled.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons did not provide any further details.

A Silver Alert has been issued from Greene County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning.

Deputies are asking you to be on lookout for 18-year-old Malaysia Condery. She is a black woman, 5′3″ tall, 165 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say she was last wearing a purple bonnet, yellow shirt, and blue spandex with white flowers.

She was last seen on William Hooker Drive in Hookerton. They believe she might be headed to 14th Street in Greenville driving a silver or gold Toyota Tacoma.

If you know where she is you are asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

A photo of Condery was not provided.

