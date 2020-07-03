UPDATE: Teenager killed in Sneads Ferry boat crash

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - State Wildlife officials say that a teenager died in a boating accident in Onslow County.

NC Wildlife says that Cade Hampton, 19, of Weddington, was behind the wheel of a boat when it crashed into a dock on Big Hammock Point Road in Sneads Ferry on Thursday.

Hampton died at the scene according to officials.

Officials say that a juvenile was the only other person in the boat and was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

