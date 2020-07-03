Craven County schools plan to launch summer workouts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting July 6, Craven County schools will begin summer workouts for high school student-athletes participating in fall sports. But this year those workouts have changed.

“They can’t really touch each other or high-five each other, but at the end of the day, they get to see each other again,” said New Bern head football coach Torrey Nowell.

Before the student-athletes can participate, they must complete three forms pertaining to health and safety. They must maintain six feet of distance, get temperature checks daily, and wear a face covering at all times, even when not engaging in physical activity.

“We’re trying to put everything in place that we can, but its going to come down to the students themselves to makes sure that they are following what we are telling them to do, socially distance themselves,” Craven County Athletic Director Debbie Hodges said.

Nowell said his football team will practice in pods consisting of 20 people (2 coaches and 18 student-athletes). The players cannot get close to each other or share equipment, which means no hitting drills or lifting weights.

Nowell doubts his players mind the extra precautions put in place.

“I think our guys want to be out here bad enough, they’ll do anything we ask them to do in this moment,” Nowell added.

Craven County schools also said high school winter and spring sport athletes, as well as middle school athletes will start back at a later date closer to the beginning of school.

New Bern High School Football Field (Hannah J)

