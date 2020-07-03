Advertisement

A week into mask mandate and North Carolina sees record high COVID-19 numbers

By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A week into the statewide mask mandate, and North Carolina has hit a new record high with coronavirus case numbers.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the state’s highest one-day number of lab confirmed cases at 2,099 on Friday.

The mask mandate in our state requires people to wear a mask when they leave their homes and go out in public.

Some residents around Greenville have respected the mandate and continue to wear a mask when they are out, but others said it’s pointless.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human services says hospitalizations reached a record high of 951 people Friday.

Some people in the community said wearing a mask could lower these numbers.

Jim Mcconnell said he wears a mask everywhere and even makes sure he has enough space between him and everyone else.

Social Media has even joined the conversation about wearing masks and started putting an alert at the top of the feed to remind people to wear masks.

Instagram urges masks
Instagram urges masks(amber lake)

Another resident said he doesn't agree with wearing masks and said it does more harm than good.

The statewide mask mandate is in effect through July 17th.

Health care officials want to urge people to wear masks when you’re out in public, especially during fourth of July weekend.

The state says that of Friday’s newly reported cases, 11% were positive among labs that report both negative and positive tests into the state electronic reporting system – the highest percentage North Carolina has seen since late April when the state was doing more targeted testing.

