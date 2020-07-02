Spring-A-Pet Auction happening through Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An online fundraiser is giving back to local animal shelters.

The Spring-A-Pet Auction 2020 is happening through Sunday, July 5. It was created in 2018 by Jennifer Varni, a foster mom who saw a great need for funding within the rescue communities.

All of the proceeds from the auction will go to Kitty Cottage in Snow Hill, Lavender and Teal Ranch in Blounts Creek and Yahweh’s Heart rescue in Beaufort County. The shelters depend solely on community donations to keep their doors open.

Auction items range from restaurant gift cards, pet packages, grocery store gift cards, artisan items and services from local businesses.

To participate in the auction, head to Spring-A-Pet Auction 2020′s Facebook page.

