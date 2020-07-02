Advertisement

Spring-A-Pet Auction happening through Sunday

The Spring-A-Pet Auction 2020 is happening through Sunday, July 5.
The Spring-A-Pet Auction 2020 is happening through Sunday, July 5.(Spring-A-Pet Auction 2020 Facebook page)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An online fundraiser is giving back to local animal shelters.

The Spring-A-Pet Auction 2020 is happening through Sunday, July 5. It was created in 2018 by Jennifer Varni, a foster mom who saw a great need for funding within the rescue communities.

All of the proceeds from the auction will go to Kitty Cottage in Snow Hill, Lavender and Teal Ranch in Blounts Creek and Yahweh’s Heart rescue in Beaufort County. The shelters depend solely on community donations to keep their doors open.

Auction items range from restaurant gift cards, pet packages, grocery store gift cards, artisan items and services from local businesses.

To participate in the auction, head to Spring-A-Pet Auction 2020′s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Emerge Gallery displays Black Voices Matter exhibition

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Emerge Gallery’s July virtual exhibition and performance is "Black Voices Matter."

Local

Nationwide push to prevent kids from dying in hot cars kicks off

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A safety campaign starts Thursday to bring awareness to preventing child heatstroke deaths in hot cars.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Staying hot, but drier; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Mostly sunny skies on tap Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

News

WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR THURSDAY, JULY 2, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR THURSDAY, JULY 2, 2020

Latest News

News

NCEL 07-01-20

Updated: 7 hours ago
NCEL 07-01-20

News

Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County

News

Prayer gathering held in Greenville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Prayer gathering held in Greenville

News

NCEL 07-1-20

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
NCEL 07-1-20

News

American Red Cross

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
American Red Cross

News

Powerball 07-1-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Powerball 07-1-20