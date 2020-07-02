Prayer gathering held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People in Greenville paused at noon Wednesday to pray at one church for their church, community, state, nation, and the world.

Dozens of people showed up at the Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Organizers said the event was held so everyone could come together as one and pray. They say this is a way for the churches to come together regarding the events that are going on around the country, like the coronavirus and the George Floyd protests.

Evangelist Beverly Knight with Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church says, “Because everyone is not able to go out and protest on things but they are willing to take it to God. So we wanted to have a place so all the churches that wanted to pray together against all of these things and bring us together as one. That is what the vision was all about.”

Also in attendance was Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and the Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.

For those who couldn’t attend it was broadcast by a radio station and people could tune in from the parking lot to listen.

