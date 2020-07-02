Advertisement

Prayer gathering held in Greenville

Prayer gathering held
Prayer gathering held(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People in Greenville paused at noon Wednesday to pray at one church for their church, community, state, nation, and the world.

Dozens of people showed up at the Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Organizers said the event was held so everyone could come together as one and pray. They say this is a way for the churches to come together regarding the events that are going on around the country, like the coronavirus and the George Floyd protests.

Evangelist Beverly Knight with Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church says, “Because everyone is not able to go out and protest on things but they are willing to take it to God. So we wanted to have a place so all the churches that wanted to pray together against all of these things and bring us together as one. That is what the vision was all about.”

Also in attendance was Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and the Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.

For those who couldn’t attend it was broadcast by a radio station and people could tune in from the parking lot to listen.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Red Cross offers safety advice ahead of holiday weekend

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Amber Lake
The American Red Cross offers safety precautions to take during the holiday weekend.

News

Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Beaufort County leaders are asking homeowners to make sure and check the latest flood maps for the status of their property.

News

Local officials react to delay in school restart plan

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Local officials react to delay in school restart plan

News

New Martin Community College President starts

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Martin Community College's new president started this week.

News

ECU Poll: Presidential and Senate Elections remain competitive, Cooper continues to lead Forest

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The latest ECU poll, conducted June 22-25, shows a virtual tie in the race for president in North Carolina, with former Vice-President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump among registered voters by one percentage point 45% to 44%.

Latest News

News

CONVENTION CANCELLED

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Convention Cancelled

News

Researchers studying Algal Blooms in the Chowan River

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Researchers at UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences are currently studying algal blooms in the Chowan river.

News

Pitt County Schools Virtual Learning Options

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Governor Roy Cooper was scheduled to announce a decision Wednesday about when and how North Carolina Public Schools will reopen. But the governor said its too early to determine. He said, “We’re not issuing a statewide objective today on how schools will open in the fall, but we will soon.”

News

MARTIN COURTHOUSE

Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COURTHOUSE

News

Two residents at Caswell Developmental Center succumb from coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Two residents at Caswell Developmental Center succumb from coronavirus