Search & rescue dog helps locate missing Greenville woman

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A search and rescue dog in Chocowinity is now a local celebrity after helping to track down a missing Greenville woman.

Vicky Brantley, 64-years-old, disappeared from her home on June 29th.

Greenville authorities called in Chocowinity’s search and rescue squad for help.

Thursday night after more than an hour of sniffing and searching, two-year-old Trumpet found Brantley in an abandoned shed near Willow Run.

Owner and Chocowinity firefighter Christoper Chrismon says this is Trumpet’s first rescue, and he’s extremely proud. “He don’t even know he done a good job most of the time. He gets treats and every two weeks he gets to get a spa day.”

Chrismon says Trumpet is also a rescue dog in another way. He got him through the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina.

Trumpet had also spent time with the Greenville Police as part of their “K-9 for a Day” Ride-Along program

Greenville Police say that a missing woman has been located thanks in part to a search and rescue dog they are very familiar with.

Earlier in the day Thursday police were asking for help locating 64-year-old Vicky Brantley, who hadn’t been seen since Monday.

Police say Trumpet, who was part of their “K-9 for a Day” Ride-Along program in partnership with HSEC, helped in the rescue.

Trumpet helps locate missing Greenville woman
Trumpet helps locate missing Greenville woman(WITN)

It turns out Trumpet was adopted by a member of the Chocowinity Volunteer Fire Department and was made a part of their Search and Rescue Team.

Police say after spending countless hours searching for Brantley, they decided to call in some help from the State Highway Patrol and the Chocowinity Search and Rescue Team.

Trumpet, members of the Chocowinity Search and Rescue Team, and GPD officers located Brantley in a vacant shed along the wood line bordering Willow Run.

Police say Brantley is safe and alive.

Police in Greenville want your help in locating a missing woman.

Vicky Brantley was last seen at her home in the 3700 block of Cattail Lane around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The 64-year-old woman was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

She weighs approximately 180 pounds and was last seen wearing cut-off blue jeans and a black polo shirt.

Police say Brantley is known to walk the WIllow Run nature trail.

Officers say this isn’t the first time the woman has left home for extended periods of time, but they are concerned for her wellbeing due to the heat.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brantley, they should call Greenville police at 252-329-4300.

