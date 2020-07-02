Search & rescue dog helps locate missing Greenville woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A search and rescue dog in Chocowinity is now a local celebrity after helping to track down a missing Greenville woman.

Vicky Brantley, 64-years-old, disappeared from her home on June 29th.

Greenville authorities called in Chocowinity’s search and rescue squad for help.

Thursday night after more than an hour of sniffing and searching, two-year-old Trumpet found Brantley in an abandoned shed near Willow Run.

Owner and Chocowinity firefighter Christoper Chrismon says this is Trumpet’s first rescue, and he’s extremely proud. “He don’t even know he done a good job most of the time. He gets treats and every two weeks he gets to get a spa day.”

Chrismon says Trumpet is also a rescue dog in another way. He got him through the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina.

Trumpet had also spent time with the Greenville Police as part of their “K-9 for a Day” Ride-Along program

