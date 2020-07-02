Advertisement

Pitt County Schools Virtual Learning Options

Three options available for students to return to public school in the fall
Local officials react to delay in school restart plan
Local officials react to delay in school restart plan(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Governor Roy Cooper was scheduled to announce a decision Wednesday about when and how North Carolina Public Schools will reopen. But the governor said its too early to determine. He said, “We’re not issuing a statewide objective today on how schools will open in the fall, but we will soon.”

State school leaders asked every school system in the state to develop ways to execute Plans A, B or C. If Plan A goes into effect, everyone will be allowed back to school with precautions. Plan B means schools will be at half capacity and Plan C means everyone will continue remote learning.

But even under Plan A or B, school will look different than it has previously. Jennifer Johnson is the public information officer for Pitt County Schools and said, “That doesn’t mean that all students have to be in the classroom.”

Johnson said the district wants to give parents options if they feel its safer to continue remote learning. “That is schedule time learning, anytime learning or independent learning,” said Johnson.

One of those options, schedule time learning, will be a virtual face-to-face class with a teacher at a certain time each day. Anytime learning contains lessons that can be completed at anytime of the day, this includes recorded lessons for kids to view. And independent learning allows students to enroll in modules and self pace.

Kylene Dibble with the Parents of Public Schools Pitt County said, “It’s been very helpful for us as parents to know what options we’re looking at.”

During Wednesday’s media conference , the governor said organizations are in the process of delivering PPE to schools. That delivery contains two months worth of masks, thermometers, and gowns.

South Greenville School
South Greenville School(none)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Red Cross offers safety advice ahead of holiday weekend

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Amber Lake
The American Red Cross offers safety precautions to take during the holiday weekend.

News

Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Beaufort County leaders are asking homeowners to make sure and check the latest flood maps for the status of their property.

News

Local officials react to delay in school restart plan

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Local officials react to delay in school restart plan

News

New Martin Community College President starts

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Martin Community College's new president started this week.

News

ECU Poll: Presidential and Senate Elections remain competitive, Cooper continues to lead Forest

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The latest ECU poll, conducted June 22-25, shows a virtual tie in the race for president in North Carolina, with former Vice-President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump among registered voters by one percentage point 45% to 44%.

Latest News

News

CONVENTION CANCELLED

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Convention Cancelled

News

Prayer gathering held in Greenville

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
People in Greenville paused at noon Wednesday to pray at one church for their church, community, state, nation, and the world.

News

Researchers studying Algal Blooms in the Chowan River

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Researchers at UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences are currently studying algal blooms in the Chowan river.

News

MARTIN COURTHOUSE

Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARTIN COURTHOUSE

News

Two residents at Caswell Developmental Center succumb from coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Two residents at Caswell Developmental Center succumb from coronavirus