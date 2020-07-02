Pitt County Schools Virtual Learning Options

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Governor Roy Cooper was scheduled to announce a decision Wednesday about when and how North Carolina Public Schools will reopen. But the governor said its too early to determine. He said, “We’re not issuing a statewide objective today on how schools will open in the fall, but we will soon.”

State school leaders asked every school system in the state to develop ways to execute Plans A, B or C. If Plan A goes into effect, everyone will be allowed back to school with precautions. Plan B means schools will be at half capacity and Plan C means everyone will continue remote learning.

But even under Plan A or B, school will look different than it has previously. Jennifer Johnson is the public information officer for Pitt County Schools and said, “That doesn’t mean that all students have to be in the classroom.”

Johnson said the district wants to give parents options if they feel its safer to continue remote learning. “That is schedule time learning, anytime learning or independent learning,” said Johnson.

One of those options, schedule time learning, will be a virtual face-to-face class with a teacher at a certain time each day. Anytime learning contains lessons that can be completed at anytime of the day, this includes recorded lessons for kids to view. And independent learning allows students to enroll in modules and self pace.

Kylene Dibble with the Parents of Public Schools Pitt County said, “It’s been very helpful for us as parents to know what options we’re looking at.”

During Wednesday’s media conference , the governor said organizations are in the process of delivering PPE to schools. That delivery contains two months worth of masks, thermometers, and gowns.

