New Martin Community College President starts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Martin Community College's new president started this week.

Wesley Beddard’s first official day at the college was Monday.

He previously worked in the NC Community College system office in Raleigh.

Beddard has also served as a Dean at Community Colleges in Beaufort, Cumberland, and Wilkes Counties.

He says he’s excited to serve Martin County’s students and teachers and work with the community.

Beddard says, “Connecting, coming in learning the employers and the partners in the area and connecting with them and then ultimately focus on service to students and their needs.”

Beddard fills the position left behind by Dr. Paul Hutchins, who was put on administrative leave and retired in May 2019.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.