News
Weather
Sports
Cams
Livestream
News
Crime
Crimestoppers
Health
International
Local
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
WITN Weather App
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Player of the Week
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Community Calendar
Recipes
Mr. Food
News Video
Teacher of the Week
BBQ Festival on the Neuse
MumFest
Newsletter
Live Events
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement
NCEL 07-01-20
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:51 AM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County
News
Prayer gathering held in Greenville
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Prayer gathering held in Greenville
News
NCEL 07-1-20
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
NCEL 07-1-20
News
American Red Cross
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
American Red Cross
Latest News
News
Powerball 07-1-20
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Powerball 07-1-20
News
New Martin Community College President starts
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
New Martin Community College President starts
News
Local Veterans react to alleged Russian bounties
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Local Veterans react to alleged Russian bounties
News
Researchers look at human impact of algae blooms
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Researchers look at human impact of algae blooms
News
American Red Cross offers safety advice ahead of holiday weekend
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Amber Lake
The American Red Cross offers safety precautions to take during the holiday weekend.
News
Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Beaufort County leaders are asking homeowners to make sure and check the latest flood maps for the status of their property.