Advertisement

NCEL 07-01-20

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County

News

Prayer gathering held in Greenville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Prayer gathering held in Greenville

News

NCEL 07-1-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
NCEL 07-1-20

News

American Red Cross

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
American Red Cross

Latest News

News

Powerball 07-1-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Powerball 07-1-20

News

New Martin Community College President starts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
New Martin Community College President starts

News

Local Veterans react to alleged Russian bounties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Local Veterans react to alleged Russian bounties

News

Researchers look at human impact of algae blooms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Researchers look at human impact of algae blooms

News

American Red Cross offers safety advice ahead of holiday weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
The American Red Cross offers safety precautions to take during the holiday weekend.

News

Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Beaufort County leaders are asking homeowners to make sure and check the latest flood maps for the status of their property.